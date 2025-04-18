Prime Minister Drew to Attend World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will travel to Washington, D.C. next week to participate in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF), April 22-26, where he will engage in high-level discussions on matters critical to the economic future of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region.



During an April 15 radio interview, Prime Minister Drew provided insight into the purpose and urgency of the visit. “We will be discussing a number of financial issues, economic issues, and so forth, especially in light of the geopolitics and the tariffs and so forth, our CBI programme, and the fact that we are seeking to transform.”



The Prime Minister noted that beyond the formal meetings, he is also expected to hold “very high-level meetings in Washington,” including engagements outside the Spring Meetings structure, as part of ongoing efforts to advocate for the Federation’s economic interests.



The visit comes at a time of mounting concern in the Caribbean about the potential economic fallout from new global tariffs being implemented by the United States, and continued scrutiny of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes in the region.



“These meetings will, of course, discuss matters that are affecting Saint Kitts and Nevis, the OECS, CARICOM, with respect to the new policy direction of the United States of America. So that we can have meaningful discussions and resolve any matters that need to be resolved and to have productive discussions on how we can move forward as a hemisphere that would benefit all of us.”



The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance. The delegation will use the opportunity to push for development financing, highlight progress under the Sustainable Island State Agenda, and advocate for more equitable global trade policies.



This engagement builds upon Dr. Drew’s recent diplomatic efforts, including his participation in the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit in Nigeria and his ongoing work to expand economic partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and within CARICOM.



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to ensuring strong, forward-looking representation at the international level as it navigates complex global shifts and secures sustainable development opportunities for its people.





