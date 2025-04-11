Prime Minister Drew Takes Legal Action Over Defamatory Publication

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 11, 2025 (PMO) — The Prime Minister’s Office, St. Kitts and Nevis confirms that Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has initiated legal action in response to a publication by Ms. Annette Frank of grave and false allegations against him. This action stresses the gravity with which the Prime Minister views false and malicious attacks on his personal reputation, and that of Prime Minister. It also reflects a commitment to upholding the reputations of persons from the dissemination of baseless and false attacks, and the duty of persons to act responsibly before publishing or republishing false allegations of misconduct.

Acting on the Prime Minister’s instructions, his Counsel issued a formal letter to Ms. Frank regarding the false and malicious statements contained in a post published on March 07, 2025. The letter, dated April 07 2025, describes the publication as “scandalous, totally false and defamatory” in nature, and further asserts that the publication was made “with clear malice in order to cause reputational damage.”

The Prime Minister considers the matter of utmost seriousness and has not taken this step lightly.

The letter, addressed through legal representation, demands that Ms. Frank:

Unequivocally retract the said publication from all media platforms, including social media platforms,

Provide a public apology to the Prime Minister,

Pay a sum of EC$500,000.00 to compensate the Prime Minister for damage and distress,

Pay EC$50,000.00 in legal costs, and

An undertaking not to repeat or republish any such defamatory allegations.

The letter warns Ms. Frank: “We look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible, but in any event no later than ten (10) days from the date of this letter. In the absence of a speedy and constructive response to this letter within the time specified, the Hon. Prime Minister will have no choice but to issue proceedings for defamation.”

This legal response signals that the Prime Minister will vigorously defend his integrity and will not allow malicious publication of falsehoods to go unchallenged.

The Prime Minister reaffirms his commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom, but draws a clear line when such freedoms are weaponized to publish or republish lies and misinformation especially when calculated to harm his reputation.

Further updates on this matter will be provided as necessary.

END

