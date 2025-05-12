Prime Minister Drew Reintroduces Nursing Associate Degree at CFBC To Support Health and Economy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2024 (PMO) — In his statement for International Nurses Day 2025, May 12th, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector through education, investment, and strategic workforce development, by announcing the reintroduction of the Associate Degree in Nursing at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

“I am proud to announce today the reintroduction of the Associate Degree in Nursing at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. This programme, designed to complement the existing Bachelor of Science in Nursing, is part of a deliberate and strategic effort to create multiple pathways for entry into the nursing profession, ” Prime Minister Drew declared.

The reintroduction of this vital programme forms part of the Government’s broader vision under the Sustainable Island State Agenda, which prioritizes healthcare and human capital development as central pillars of national progress.

“This year’s theme, ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies,’ reminds us that the well-being of our nurses is inextricably linked to the health of our society and the strength of our economy. Investing in nurses is not charity, it is foresight. It is nation-building,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

In addition to expanding educational opportunities, the Prime Minister also highlighted the launch of a pivotal national research initiative aimed at shaping future policy. “The Office of the Principal Nursing Officer has commenced a groundbreaking research initiative entitled ‘A Descriptive Analysis of the National Nurses Workforce in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he announced. “This study will ensure that our policies are informed, our decisions are data-driven, and our investments are aligned with both our health and economic goals.”

He also extended heartfelt commendation to student nurses and nurse educators at CFBC and encouraged young people, especially young men, to consider a future in nursing: “To all young people in our Federation, I say this, consider nursing. It is a profession where your mind will be challenged, your heart will be fulfilled, and your spirit will grow. To the young men, especially, the nation calls on you. Nursing is not defined by gender, but by courage, character, and compassion.”

This announcement signals a new step in the advancement of healthcare education and workforce support in St. Kitts and Nevis, driven by a vision that places people, service, and sustainability at the centre of national development.

