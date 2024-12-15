Prime Minister Drew offers condolences on the passing of Kevon Woode

By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has expressed deepest condolences to the parents of Kevon Woode.

Woode died this morning (December 15) after ailing for some time.

In somber facebook post, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reflected on the support Kevon received from the Children’s Medical Fund.

PM Drew wrote”

This morning, I had a very heart-wrenching conversation with DJ Woody. His son, Kevon, was a beneficiary of the Children’s Medical Fund when he was airlifted for life-saving surgery after suffering a broken neck.

This morning, Kevon passed away. I take this opportunity to extend my deepest condolences to his parents, family members, friends, and the wider community.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed gratitude for the fund’s role in giving Kevon a fighting chance.

I am grateful that the Fund was able to support Kevon and his family during such a critical time. While we may not be able to save every child, each one deserves a fighting chance at life.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to come together to support those grieving this profound loss.

