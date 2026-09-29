Prime Minister Drew Meets with Deputy Prime Minister Hanley in Miami, Reaffirms Confidence in Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2026 (PMO) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew has expressed satisfaction and gratitude following a productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey I. Hanley on September 28.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley travelled to Miami, Florida, to brief the Prime Minister on national matters and the Federation’s recent engagements, following his participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York City.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Drew received a comprehensive update from the Deputy Prime Minister on national matters, the work of the Government and the Federation’s engagements during UNGA81. They also discussed ongoing government priorities and other matters of national importance.

Reflecting on the meeting, Prime Minister Drew said: “It was a pleasure to welcome my Deputy Prime Minister and to receive a full update on the work of our Government and our Federation’s engagements at the United Nations. I am encouraged by all that continues to be accomplished on behalf of our people. I thank Dr. Hanley and my Cabinet colleagues for their steady and dedicated leadership during this period, and I also extend my appreciation to Hon. Konris Maynard, who served as Acting Prime Minister while Dr. Hanley led St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation to UNGA81.”

“To the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I remain deeply grateful to God and my family, and for your prayers and support, which have been a genuine source of strength. My commitment to you, and to the vision we share for our Federation, remains unwavering, and I look forward to returning to my full duties in due course.”

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