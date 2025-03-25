Prime Minister Drew Leads Delegation to Nigeria for Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 24, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, departed the Federation today, March 24, at the head of a high-level delegation to Abuja, Nigeria, to participate in the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit. The summit is being convened under the theme, “Bridging Continents: Africa and the Caribbean — A Partnership for Prosperity.”

The gathering brings together government leaders, investors, business executives, and thought leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and collaborative development. It provides a critical platform to strengthen economic ties and cultural connections between the two regions, deepening engagement across sectors such as agriculture, finance, industry, the creative economy, and diaspora relations.

Prime Minister Drew’s attendance signals the commitment of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to forging meaningful partnerships and expanding its global footprint, especially within the African continent. This effort aligns closely with the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, which prioritizes innovation, inclusion, and international cooperation as key drivers of national development.

The delegation accompanying Prime Minister Drew includes Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Spouse of the Prime Minister; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives, and the Creative Economy; Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary; Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit; Ambassador Larry Vaughan, Head of the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit; Javon Liburd, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister; Roberitine Webbe, Director of the Creative Economy; Sanya Alleyne, Executive Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce; and Ambassador Rosalyn Hazelle.

During the visit, members of the delegation are expected to participate in a series of high-level engagements, including investment meetings, panel discussions, and cultural exchanges designed to promote partnerships that benefit both regions. Prime Minister Drew is also scheduled to deliver remarks at the summit, where he will emphasize the Federation’s shared historical and cultural ties with Africa, and reaffirm the government’s dedication to building a future of shared prosperity.

