Prime Minister Drew Expounds on Achievements in Federation’s Healthcare Landscape

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (October 23, 2024: PMO) – In a time when healthcare systems globally are under intense scrutiny, St. Kitts and Nevis is setting remarkable benchmarks. This was expressed by the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, during the symbolic handover of the newly refurbished Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital lobby by The Cable.

While giving brief remarks, The Prime Minister pointed out that JNF General Hospital now boasts the shortest emergency room wait times within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a testament to the government’s efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and service delivery. “This is no small feat”, the Prime Minister expressed, noting the challenges faced by many healthcare institutions regionally and globally. He added that St. Kitts and Nevis ranks among the top nations globally for vaccinating children and even more notably, the Federation achieved a rare distinction in 2022 by having no reported child deaths between the ages of one and four, making it the only country in the world to record this achievement.

Prime Minister Drew also made mention of the substantial upgrades that have been made at JNF General Hospital, including the installation of modern dialysis and anesthesiology machines, and the procurement of a state-of-the-art CT scan. He attributed these accomplishments to a collaborative approach, emphasizing that the Ministry of Health’s success is due to a collective commitment to patient care, technological advancement, and infrastructure improvements.

“Healthcare affects us all,” said Dr. Drew, reiterating his administration’s commitment to ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis becomes a premier destination for quality healthcare.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Curtis Martin, who also spoke at the event, expressed “We only hear the bad stories”, alluding to the tendency for negative news to overshadow the significant progress that has been made and continues to be made, in the country’s healthcare landscape.

Permanent Secretary Martin, further expressed that the Ministry of Health is focused on improving infrastructure and implementing strategic health initiatives that will enhance patient care, increase specialist availability, and streamline healthcare services.

-end-