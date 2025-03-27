Prime Minister Drew Commits to Leading CARICOM-Africa Connection in 2026

Abuja, Nigeria, March 27, 2025 (PMO)— The curtains closed today, March 27th, on the landmark Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit 2025 (AACIS 25) in Abuja, Nigeria, with a powerful address by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew. Over the past three days, the summit has brought together government leaders, business executives, cultural icons, and development partners from across Africa and the Caribbean in a united mission to strengthen ties and shape a shared economic future.



Delivering the summit’s closing remarks, Prime Minister Drew reflected on the significance of the moment and reaffirmed his commitment to turning dialogue into development. “This was no ordinary summit,” he declared. “It was a declaration of purpose.”



The Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to the host country, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to Ms. Aisha Maina and the Aquarian Consult team for creating a space of meaningful exchange and collaboration. He also acknowledged the Afreximbank for its role in championing Afro-Caribbean partnerships.

A key highlight of his closing message was the announcement of his intention to bring Caribbean leadership back to Abuja in 2026 during his tenure as Chairman of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

“In February of 2026, I shall be the Chairman of the CARICOM Group of Nations, and I will use that platform to connect Africa and the Caribbean at a summit that will be grandeur in Abuja,” the Prime Minister announced. “I intend in 2026 not to return alone, but to bring with me fellow leaders from other CARICOM countries.”

Framing this move as part of a broader legacy of bold, nation-shaping decisions, Prime Minister Drew shared his motivation. “Some might ask why I chose to embark on an event like this… It is because deep in my heart and understanding my own personal history, I know that at times, one has to take bold steps and set the path afire so that others can trod.”

Over the course of the summit, the Prime Minister engaged in critical conversations on finance, climate resilience, and access to capital, and observed strong representation from St. Kitts and Nevis across a wide range of sessions—from agriculture and tourism to sustainable development and the creative economy.

Today’s final day of the summit also featured well-crafted presentations from key members of the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation. Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the ASPIRE Programme, delivered an insightful presentation on the transformative goals of the initiative, while, His Excellency Larry Vaughan, Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS, spoke compellingly on the importance of both acknowledging and leveraging the similarities and differences between Africa and the Caribbean—not as divisions, but as powerful tools to foster meaningful collaboration, mutual growth, and a stronger collective identity.

