PRIME MINISTER DREW COMMENDS JAHZARA CLAXTON FOR SELECTION TO WEST INDIES SENIOR SQUAD

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 15, 2025 (SKNIS): Saint Kitts and Nevis multi-sport star Jahzara Claxton received commendations from Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, for becoming the first female from Saint Kitts to be selected to the West Indies Senior Women’s Team.



Ms. Claxton’s selection to the 15-woman squad for the May 21 to June 08, 2025, white-ball tour of England was announced by Cricket West Indies on May 13, 2025. Prime Minister Drew paid tribute to the talented cricket, athletics and football star on Thursday, May 15, during a Sitting of the National Assembly.



“I met with Jahzara, and I am very proud of what she has accomplished thus far,” the prime minister stated.



Her development in the sport has been supported by the government, which recognised her trajectory for success. In February 2024, she was appointed as a Youth Board member on the Violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee.



“We have been supporting Jahzara for some time, so what you are seeing is a collaboration that we started with Jahzara, her parents and her community to give her the resources so that she would be in a position to concentrate on cricket only.” Dr. Drew stated. “Because we implemented that, Jahzara had the freedom to train, to travel, without having to worry about who will help her mother [or] what she has to do for herself. … I expected her to reach very high levels, but she has reached there so quickly and so honourably.”



Similar to Mykyle Louis, the first male from Saint Kitts to be selected to the West Indies Senior Men’s Team, the government announced a package of incentives for Ms. Claxton for this accomplishment. She will receive a financial contribution, a parcel of land and the naming of a sporting facility in her honour.



Jahzara Claxton left the Federation on Wednesday, May 14, to join the women’s team. Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins travelled to the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport to wish her well and pledged continued support from the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

