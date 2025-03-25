Prime Minister Drew Begins Strategic Visit to Nigeria to Deepen Diplomatic Ties

Abuja, Nigeria, March 24, 2025 (PMO) — Upon arrival in Abuja, Nigeria for the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS ’25), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, emphasized the growing bond between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, calling it a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between the Caribbean and the African continent.

“It is truly a privilege to stand on Nigerian soil—land rich in history, culture, and immense potential,” Prime Minister Drew said as he addressed dignitaries and members of the media just moments after disembarking the aircraft. “My presence here marks a significant moment in the ever-deepening relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and by extension, a strengthening of the ties between the Caribbean and the African continent.”

Prime Minister Drew’s remarks signaled a clear commitment by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to build on shared history and cultural kinship to create strategic, long-term partnerships with Africa. His visit comes as part of a broader vision to expand diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two regions, in alignment with the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Speaking on the purpose of AACIS ’25, Prime Minister Drew described the summit as more than a conference. “This summit represents more than a mere gathering of minds. It is a clarion call—an invitation to move beyond words and into action. It is an opportunity to honour our shared history and transform our cultural kinship into tangible, sustainable progress for our people.”

He recalled his earlier engagement with summit organizer Ms. Aisha Maina, Managing Director of Aquarian Consult, during her visit to St. Kitts and Nevis, noting that “At the time, AACIS was a bold and ambitious idea.” He added, “To now witness this vision take shape with such purpose and promise is truly inspiring.”

Looking ahead to the days of engagement and exchange, Prime Minister Drew emphasized his optimism about the outcomes. “Africa holds immense potential for deepened partnerships, and I am eager to engage in meaningful discussions with fellow delegates—discussions that I believe will pave the way for impactful initiatives and strengthened ties,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his belief that AACIS ’25 would serve as a catalyst for stronger cooperation. “I am confident that this summit will mark the beginning of even greater cooperation between our nations and regions, grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a collective commitment to a prosperous future.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation includes key government officials and private sector representatives who will participate in strategic meetings and cultural engagements throughout the summit, further advancing the Federation’s deepening relationship with Nigeria and the broader African continent.

End

