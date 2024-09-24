PRIME MINISTER DR. TERRANCE DREW URGES STRONGER INTERNATIONAL ACTION AT THE UN HIGH-LEVEL MEETING ON HAITI

Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2024 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, joined world leaders at the United Nations High-Level Meeting of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York on Monday, September 23, 2024.



Dr. Drew, representing CARICOM’s regional leadership, delivered a powerful call for immediate and coordinated international action to address Haiti’s ongoing political and humanitarian crisis while reaffirming the Caribbean’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s stabilisation and recovery efforts.





In addressing the august body, Prime Minister Dr. Drew highlighted the significant diplomatic strides made by St. Kitts and Nevis during its tenure as Chair of CARICOM, noting that under its leadership, the United States was brought to the table to engage in meaningful dialogue regarding the crisis in Haiti. He underscored the importance of regional and international collaboration in supporting Haiti’s long-term stability.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew also commended the efforts of the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group, which has worked diligently to mobilise support for Haiti. He emphasised that collective regional action is crucial to addressing the multifaceted issues that continue to destabilise the nation.



Acknowledging the severe security threats posed by gangs, Dr. Drew called for stronger and more targeted efforts to address the trafficking of women and girls, which he described as a grave humanitarian crisis. In a direct appeal, he urged the recruitment of security personnel who are proficient in Haitian Creole to ensure effective communication and culturally sensitive policing operations.



The prime minister further expressed his gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and Robert Keith Rae (Bob Rae), Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York, for their sustained commitment and leadership in advancing support for Haiti. He praised their ongoing contributions and collaborative efforts with CARICOM and other international partners.



Dr. Drew reiterated the urgent need for increased international assistance and called for more decisive action from the global community. “It is not enough to offer words of support; we must translate that into tangible action. Haiti needs our collective strength now more than ever,” he affirmed.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew was accompanied to the high-level meeting by Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.



-30-