PRIME MINISTER DR. TERRANCE DREW LAUNCHES THE “SOUND YOUR FUTURE” MUSIC SUMMER CAMP 2024 

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2024 (SKNIS): Monday, August 19, 2024, marked the commencement of the highly anticipated “Sound Your Future” Music Summer Camp 2024, an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. This week-long camp, themed “Building Our Own Unique Sound to Create a Future We Love to Hear,” is designed to nurture and develop the musical talents of participants, providing a platform for learning, growth, and creativity.





The objectives of the “Sound Your Future” Music Summer Camp are multifaceted, focusing on the holistic development of each participant. The camp aims to nurture musical talent by providing opportunities for participants to refine and enhance their skills while also serving as a platform for discovering and fostering new talent. Practical performance skills will be a key focus, enabling participants to gain the confidence needed to perform with assurance.



Additionally, the camp will expose participants to a variety of musical styles, broadening their creative horizons. Beyond music, the camp also emphasises the importance of building lasting friendships among participants and encourages the development of healthy habits that contribute to their overall well-being.



Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, in collaboration with National Calypso Monarch Queen Independent, envisioned this initiative as a means to not only improve music skills but also to develop well-rounded individuals who can contribute positively to society. This initiative is especially crucial as the community seeks sustainable solutions to the issues of crime and violence.





In her featured address at the opening ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle, underscored the importance of creating environments that offer alternatives to negative influences. She highlighted that the camp provides a safe space for young people to engage in constructive activities, thereby preventing them from falling into high-risk situations. She also emphasised the future opportunities the Creative Arts Centre, currently under construction, will offer young creatives, ensuring they have the spaces needed to showcase their talents and contribute to the nation’s cultural heritage.





The camp is supported by a diverse group of facilitators, including Jelani Shaw from Trinidad, Cory Tyson from Nevis, MJ Byron from St. Kitts, Loughlin Tatem from St. Kitts, Creighton Pension from St. Kitts, Venelle Powell from Nevis, and Larry Vaughan from St. Kitts. These experts will guide participants in disciplines such as writing, performance, pan, production, music engineering, and business/marketing, providing them with invaluable knowledge and skills.



This initiative is a testament to the power of community involvement and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing societal challenges. As the participants embark on this exciting journey, they are not only enhancing their musical abilities but also contributing to the safety and vibrancy of their communities.



According to Dr. Drew, the “Sound Your Future” Music Summer Camp 2024, is more than just an event; it is a movement towards building a future that resonates with the harmonious sounds of creativity, friendship, and positive change.

-30-