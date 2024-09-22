PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW LEADS DELEGATION TO THE 79TH UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2024 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis will emphasise its official stance on key global issues at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), with a distinguished delegation led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

File Photo: Prime Minister Dr. Drew addressing the United Nations General Assembly

The annual UNGA is the biggest diplomatic event on the international calendar as it brings together world leaders and representatives from all 193 member states as well as critical thinkers and problem-solvers across the world to consider solutions to global challenges and tackle emerging trends. This year’s high-level general debate will be held under the theme, “Leaving No One Behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations.”

On Friday, September 20, 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Drew left the Federation for the United Nations in New York, United States, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. Joining them as part of the official delegation are the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Climate Action et al; Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office; and Sherilita Dore-Tyson, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development. The distinguished delegation also includes Auren Manners, Director, Department of Public Sector Planning, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Sherema Matthew, Director, St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service, Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Denaula Laplace, Research and Communications Officer, Ministry of Sustainable Development.

The prime minister begins working immediately addressing delegates at the Summit of the Future on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Prime Minister Dr. Drew and the delegation will also engage in several other high-level events and conduct important bilateral meetings with senior representatives from various countries.

Dr. Drew will address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 27, 2024. The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation returns on September 30.

– 30 –