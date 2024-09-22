PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW AND SENIOR MINISTER DR. DOUGLAS ENGAGE THE DIASPORA IN INDEPENDENCE DIALOGUE IN NEW YORK

Bronx, New York, September 22, 2024 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, led a highly successful Independence Diaspora Dialogue in the Bronx, New York, on September 21.



Held at Maestro’s, 1703 Bronxdale Avenue, the event was a key highlight of the 41st anniversary celebrations of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence, bringing together nationals in a vibrant exchange of ideas, vision, and patriotism.

PM Dr. Drew addressing attendees

The dialogue provided a platform for the diaspora to hear directly from their nation’s leaders on issues such as national development, climate change adaptation, renewable energy, agriculture, investment, and the diaspora’s role in the country’s progress.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Senior Minister Dr. Douglas reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening ties with overseas nationals and presented key initiatives aimed at fostering deeper collaboration.

“We are committed to working hand in hand with our diaspora to build a stronger, more resilient St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “Your contributions are invaluable to our nation’s continued success.”



Senior Minister Dr. Douglas emphasised the importance of diaspora investment among other important matters.

Senior Minister Dr. Douglas

“The growth of our nation depends on the strategic partnerships we build. By investing in St. Kitts and Nevis, our diaspora can help drive innovation and economic development, creating lasting opportunities for future generations.”



The event, which was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States and the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, concluded with renewed energy and commitment for future engagements.

PM Dr. Drew (3rd from left) and Senior Minister Dr. Douglas (2nd from left) with Amb. Williams (left) and PS Hazelle



The dialogue was chaired by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS).



The ministers were joined by Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, the Federation’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and other Federal government officials.

–30–