Press Secretary Connor-Ferlance Joins Other Media Professionals on Media Familiarization

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 26, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO): Press Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs. Adelcia Connor Ferlance was invited to attend a media familiarization tour in India from March 22- 29 for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Government of India’s Media Familiarisation Tour initiative is extended to media professionals globally. Each month this year the Ministry of External Affairs has welcomed professionals from different regions to promote India’s development agenda and vision for their respective areas.

The media professionals will be visiting government ministries, several major private industries, and various historical and cultural heritage sites such as the National Museum of India, the largest museum in the nation; Qutub Minar, and the Taj Mahal.

This activity is part of the preparation for the eighteenth G20 Summit, to be held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

This month a group of 35 media professionals from Latin America and the Caribbean region has been granted the opportunity to experience the nation’s rich culture and learn of the developments in technology, energy, climate change efforts, and disaster management.

