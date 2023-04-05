Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley among the AFUWI 2023 honourees

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 04, 2023)- The following is being disseminated on behalf of the Office of the Premier in recognition of Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Mark Brantley being among the AFUWI 2023 honourees

Office of the Vice Chancellor News Release

WEALTH MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST, MUSIC MOGUL, ISLAND PREMIER, PHYSICIAN AND ACADEMICS AMONG AFUWI 2023 HONOUREES

Kingston, March 27, 2023 – The American Foundation For the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) 26th annual Legacy Awards Gala will this year raise a toast to six extraordinary professionals who have distinguished themselves in the diverse fields of wealth management, music, political leadership, medicine, and academia. Each year the titans of corporate Jamaica and the diaspora gather in New York for the gala, which recognizes excellence among people of Caribbean heritage and raises significant amounts to fund scholarships to the UWI for gifted and deserving students of modest means.

The six, who will be honoured at the gala on April 20, 2023, at New York’s prestigious 583 PARK AVENUE, include Sandra L. Richards, Managing Director, Head of Global Sports and Entertainment and Segment Sales, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; The Hon. Mark A.G. Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Dr. Farley R. Cleghorn Chief Medical Officer and Global Head, Health Practice; Robert “ Don Pooh” Cummins, veteran music industry executive and entrepreneur; Dr. Hazel Carter, Associate Professor and Programme Director of Educational Leadership, City College of New York and Beverley Hunter, Administrative Officer, Institutional Advancement Division, Office of the Vice Chancellor, The University of the West Indies.

Professor, Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the UWI, said that “the 2023 awardees illustrate the tremendous depth of talent and accomplishment which exists in the islands of the Caribbean and the diaspora. We are grateful for their contributions to the betterment of their communities and their support to our beloved University of the West Indies (UWI), which this year is celebrating 75 years of moulding and developing leaders for the Caribbean and the world. Our honourees are a wonderful inspiration for current and future students who are the beneficiaries of scholarship generated from this stellar event.”

High praise for the honourees also came from Dr. Cyrus O. McCalla, Chairman of the AFUWI, who noted their achievements in their respective fields and “the pride they have brought to their families, colleagues, friends and countrymen and women.”

Reiterating AFUWI’s commitment to and support of the UWI, Dr. McCalla said that “all of us in the diaspora have a vested interest in ensuring that we nurture the next generation of leaders and thinkers to be ready to take on the global challenges of the twenty-first century,”

Ann-Marie Grant, Executive Director of the AFUWI noted that “this year’s gala is especially significant given the UWI’s celebration of 75 years in Higher Education. Last Year, the AFUWI, having hosted 25 Legacy Award galas, also proudly marked our contribution of US$ 8.3 million in donated items and an average of 50 tuition scholarships annually. We continue our mission towards providing increased access to Higher Education at the UWI for exceptionally talented, ambitious, yet financially disadvantaged students.”

Purchase of Tickets and Tables for the Gala can be done online at www.afuwitickets.org or call 212-759-9345.

ABOUT AFUWI

A 501(c) (3) charitable organisation, the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) was established in 1956 to develop an endowment fund in the United States for The University of the West Indies (UWI). Today, its mission is to source and administer private donations, maximise philanthropic efforts, and develop strategic alliances with American corporations, foundations, alumni and other organisations, primarily to provide scholarships, support academic programmes and facilitate development projects at The UWI. The Foundation has more recently intensified its focus on supporting the University’s scholarship programme because of the urgent and increasing demand for financial aid from many in the student population who are talented, ambitious and determined to break the cycle of poverty, but face severe economic hardships. In addition, the Foundation also seeks to facilitate activities which promote the well-being and strengthening of the West Indian society through community service, research programmes and public service endeavours for the preservation/creation of a robust cultural and social legacy. Visit: www.afuwi.org.

About The University of the West Indies

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is the Caribbean’s premier higher education institution. One of only two regional universities in the world, it comprises five campuses across the English-speaking Caribbean and global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The UWI has been consistently ranked among the top universities globally by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education (THE). 2023 marks The UWI’s 75th anniversary. The Diamond jubilee milestone themed “UWI at 75. Rooted. Ready. Rising.” features initiatives purposely designed and aligned to reflect on the past, confront the present, and articulate plans for the future of the regional University. Learn more at www.uwi.edu

