Premier Brantley’s monthly press conference slated for March 28
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 21, 2023)- Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will host his monthly press conference on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room located on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to field questions.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.

