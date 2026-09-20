Premier Brantley’s Independence 43 Address

September 19, 2026

Fellow citizens and residents,

It is with immense pride and gratitude that I bring you greetings on the celebration of the 43rd Anniversary of our nation’s Independence.

Today is the anniversary of our people’s remarkable journey from colonialism to political freedom; a sacred journey of resilience and sacrifice, a journey of pride and success. Today tells a story of struggle and triumph, of hurt and healing, a story of dreams denied and dreams realized.

This year we are celebrating our Independence under the powerful theme, “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43”. This theme is more than a slogan. It is a summon, a challenge, an admonition for us, as one people, to unite with a shared vision and purpose, forging a future where our possibilities are limitless. Our Federation includes people of different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives. While such differences exist, unity will allow us to work together, overcome shared challenges and build a stronger future together.

Fellow citizens today is more than just a historic date; it is a solemn reminder that history is not merely inherited; it is something we are called to build upon. It is also a reminder that Independence is about discipline, diligence, responsibility, and commitment to each other. It is about answering the call to duty and taking our rightful place in nation building. I invite you, therefore, to join hands in the solemn task of building our Federation, brick by brick and generation by generation. Let us together, write a new chapter in our national narrative, one that unites not divides, one that chooses the hard work of peace over the easy work of hostility; a chapter written, not with anger and bitterness, but with resolve and understanding.

During this period of celebration, our patriotism becomes visibly heightened and pronounced through public displays of national colours and symbols, parades, cultural showcases and shared historical reflections. Our patriotism, however, should neither be passive nor performative. It should not be selfish or self-serving. On the contrary, our patriotism should be demonstrative of our active commitment towards improving our country through civic duties, community service and responsible accountability.

Patriotism goes beyond a superficial or intermittent love for country, but rather, it requires that we commit to something greater than ourselves. Patriotism asks that we fight for a greater future, not for ourselves, but for those who come after, just as our forebearers did. It demands that we engender hope not fear, optimism not cynicism. Hope that believes that the work that we do now will provide a better and brighter future for generations to come, and optimism that creates resilience and is grounded in the conviction that, as a nation, we can overcome all challenges.

On this day of jubilation, let us remember the bravery, vision and determination of those who fought to give us the right to govern ourselves, shape our destiny and nurture dreams of a brighter tomorrow. Today we stand on sacred ground that was paid for, with the hopes, dreams, tears and blood of such ones. Grounds that echo with the cries of the enslaved and the triumphant songs of the free. May we continue to honour the sacrifice of these ones and build a proud nation, united in vision and purpose.

Fellow Citizens, residents and friends, our 43 years of self-governance have brought us tremendous success and achievements. In areas such as Sports, Academics, Innovation, Culture, Business, Entertainment, Agriculture, indeed in every facet of human endeavour, we have excelled. Over the 43 years, our sons and daughters, our brothers and sisters have ensured that our proud legacy will be one of achievements and accomplishments -:

1. For 43 years, we have celebrated our nationhood with pride and dignity.

2. For 43 years, our flag has inspired us and given us a sense of belonging and identity.

3. For 43 years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to the rule of law and democracy.

4. For 43 years, we have created a nation of one people, one vision, one destiny.

Our nation’s odyssey has been replete with highs and lows, triumphs and setbacks, benefits and burdens. But, through it all, we have continued to demonstrate that our resilience is the heartbeat of our nation. Over our 43-year sojourn, we have endured natural disasters, pandemics, economic downturns, and social problems. And yet, we are still standing, still hoping, still believing and still deciding that this is our home, our nation, our land of beauty. Our nation has, at times, bent but never broken, we have never surrendered, we have always persevered and prevailed.

Fellow citizens, the future is not guaranteed, it is a responsibility that we must earn. Similarly, our Independence does not only confer benefits, but it also imposes responsibilities. The responsibility to be patriotic and productive. The responsibility to develop and protect the values that have guided us throughout history, and the responsibility to diligently excel at building a stronger and more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis. In so doing:

· Our young people must stand, not just to be counted but to be innovative and creative.

· Our civil society must awaken, not as passive bystanders, but as a bridge connecting the citizens to government.

· Our communities must rise, not with division, but with shared purpose and unity.

· Our leaders must aspire, not just to seek office, but to serve with honour, humility and integrity.

As we commemorate the Anniversary of our Independence, let this day not be seen as a performative day of speeches and parade, but a day when we recommit ourselves to the noble ideals of dignity, equality, unity and dedicated service to our country.

Let us be one people with one vision, walking towards a destiny forged with courage, resilience and love for our beloved country.

Let this Independence Day be a turning point when we choose to build, not destroy; a turning point where we rise, not retreat, and where we include, not exclude.

May this Independence Day be more than just a date on the calendar or a single moment in our history, but may it be for all of us, a living promise of shared responsibility and continuous commitment to the development and prosperity of our country.

May God bless you and your families, and may God continue to bless the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Happy Independence, all!

Honourable Mark A.G. Brantley

Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition of St. Kitts-Nevis

Premier of Nevis

Like this: Like Loading…

Related