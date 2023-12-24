Premier Brantley’s Christmas Message 2023

Citizens and residents, I convey warmest Christmas greetings to you and to your families for Christmas 2023. In Isaiah chapter 9 and verse 6, the prophet declared, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” In this season, we celebrate the entrance into the world, many centuries ago, of the Prince of Peace – Emmanuel – the One who came to set for us an example of the best way to live. He exemplified humility, self-control, selflessness, resilience, patience, and forgiving love. These enduring virtues must guide our journey throughout the Christmas season and into a new and untried year.Whether you are present in Nevis, enjoying the sunny days and dew filled nights, or you find yourselfsomewhere in the wintry diaspora, I trust that this message will imbue each listener with a sense of thankfulness for our successful journey to this moment and that optimism for the future will radiate within each heart.

Christmas is the season of immense joy and is best spent as quality time connecting with others. I urge us to remember that we are, without doubt, stronger together. Be abundant in your bestowment of love and care for family, friends, neighbours and strangers alike.The admonition of 2 Corinthians chapter 9 and verse 6 will not return to us void, so that, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.” In this season of Christmas, I urge you to generously sow the seeds of compassion and love, and thereby reap the bountiful harvest of reciprocity, as our society will reverberatewith kindness, compassion and love.

I beseech each citizen and each resident in this small paradise of ours to strive for harmony and to exercise goodwill one to another. Persistently resist the impulse to perpetuate any form of hatred, for this vice will only serve to corrode the very core of what makes us the treasure that we are. Never allow circumstances to crowd from our minds the importance of maintaining the ideals set out in our beloved anthem. Let beauty and peace be our hallmarks; let us stand on the strength of our collective will to see Nevis progress and let us nurture a sincere love for our country and our fellowmen.

In the spirit of gratitude that pervades this season, I must express profound appreciation to the employeesand the volunteers who function under the umbrella of the Nevis Island Administration and who have given commendable service in the execution of their duties. Your efforts are truly valued and your commitment to excellent service is building a better Nevis for generations to come.

I must also say, “Thank you,” to the business community for your contribution in growing the economy by providing jobs, meeting fiscal obligations and giving back to society as responsible corporate citizens.

For this Christmas, I trust that your faith may overcome doubt, that hope may conquer despair and that love may triumph over hate. May this Yuletide season foster peace, love and joy in every heart. I wish God’s richest blessings on every home and on every entity of our beloved Nevis.

A Merry Christmas to all and every happiness in the New Year ahead.