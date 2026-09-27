Premier Brantley Promotes Nevis Financial Services at New York Investment Summit as NIA Advances Economic Diversification

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (September 25, 2026)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley today promoted Nevis as a secure and well-regulated jurisdiction for international investors and high-net-worth families, highlighting the strength and longstanding experience of the island’s financial services sector.

Premier Brantley was a featured speaker at the Outbound Summit USA 2026 in New York, being held from September 24 to 26.

The Premier participated in a panel discussion on September 25 alongside the Honourable Lorna Smith, Minister for Financial Services and Economic Development of the British Virgin Islands, and Senator the Honourable Jerome K. Fitzgerald, Minister of Economic Affairs of The Bahamas.

During the panel, Premier Brantley spoke about changing geopolitical realities and the increasing interest among high-net-worth families in having greater optionality to manage their wealth and mobility.

He highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme as the oldest of its kind in the world and pointed to Nevis’ 42 years of experience in the sector, its democratic traditions and commitment to the rule of law. He also underscored the island’s well-regulated financial services environment and range of professional and financial services available to international clients.

Premier Brantley is accompanied by Rita Hawkins, Director of Nevis Finance, the official marketing and business development agency for the Nevis international financial services sector.

The summit brings together ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), their advisors and leading international providers for discussions on investment migration, global real estate, tax optimisation, wealth protection and succession, and international wealth structuring.

Premier Brantley’s participation in the New York summit follows the engagement of a Nevis delegation at STEP LATAM in São Paulo, Brazil, from September 16 to 18. The event brought together renowned lawyers, accounting professionals, bankers, and trust, estate and investment advisors involved in the planning, structuring and management of wealth in Latin America.

The STEP LATAM engagement provided another opportunity for Nevis to connect with professionals working with high-net-worth individuals, family offices and international clients and to showcase the island’s financial services capabilities.

Speaking on the NIA’s participation in these specialised international forums, Premier Brantley said, “We have been relentless in our efforts to strengthen this sector and ensure that Nevis remains competitive in an increasingly sophisticated global marketplace. Our focus is on creating an environment where investors and families can have confidence in the jurisdiction and see opportunities for long-term engagement. We invite investors, families and their advisors to come and do business with us and consider Nevis as part of their plans for a more secure future.”

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