Premier Brantley Highlights Urgency of Caribbean Energy Independence at CREF 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 16, 2026)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has called for greater Caribbean energy independence, highlighting the need to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels amid global price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Premier Brantley made the remarks on Thursday, October 15, at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026 in Panama, where he participated as a panellist in a session titled “The CREF Ministerial: What Will Caribbean Governments Do Next?”

During the discussion, he provided an update on Nevis’ geothermal energy project and outlined the steps needed to reduce the island’s vulnerability to fossil fuel price fluctuations driven by wars and other geopolitical developments.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Mark Brantley, (l) and Nelson Ald Stapleton, General Manager of NEVLEC (r) at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026 in Panama

For Nevis, geothermal energy remains central to the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) strategy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. The planned 30-megawatt geothermal power plant is intended to provide a more sustainable source of electricity, reduce exposure to international fuel-price fluctuations and strengthen the island’s long-term energy security.

CREF 2026, held October 14 to 16, brought together more than 400 participants from over 40 countries, including government ministers and senior officials, utility executives, regulators, project developers, investors, financiers, multilateral institutions and technology providers.

The forum provided a platform for regional and international stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships and discuss practical approaches to addressing the Caribbean’s energy challenges.

The agenda focused on energy security and sovereignty, financing renewable energy projects, mobilising private investment and improving project delivery. Delegates also examined the role of international partnerships and multilateral financing in advancing energy initiatives across small island states.

Other key areas of discussion included modernising electricity grids, strengthening utility sustainability, expanding energy storage, advancing geothermal development and integrating distributed renewable energy technologies. Participants also explored ways to improve the resilience of Caribbean power systems against hurricanes and other climate-related threats while maintaining affordable and reliable electricity.

A recurring theme was the need for Caribbean governments to balance energy transition targets with the financial sustainability of utilities and the cost of electricity to consumers.

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