Premier Brantley extends condolences to the family of Kareem Pinney, a student athlete of Nevisian-descent killed in the USVI

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 14, 2024)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Kareem Pinney, a student athlete of Nevisian-descent killed in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).

The 17-year-old freshman at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) lost his life to gun violence on November 03, near his family home at Grandview Apartments Housing Community, St. Thomas.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the family of young Kareem Pinney, the son of Adrienne France, known to many as Chronic, from the New Castle area, and the entire Pinney family, those here and those abroad,” Premier Brantley said on his radio talk show ‘On the Mark’ on Wednesday, November 13.

“I’m told that he was a promising athlete. We don’t know why these criminals would have attacked him but we are hopeful that they will be brought to justice. To lose a child of 17 must be tragic and I’m hopeful that the prayers of all of us will comfort the family in this hour of bereavement.”Young Kareem was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics from the College of Science and Mathematics.

In a press statement UVI President Dr. Safiya George said the entire University family is mourning the teenager’s passing.

“My heart and prayers go out to Kareem’s family and friends. This is a tragedy of epic proportions. The quick and violent end of anyone is senseless and horrible, but the loss of someone so young tears the soul apart.”

The UVI held a candlelight vigil for the slain student on November 07 in the East Residence Hall Lobby on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas.

