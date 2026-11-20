NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (November 19, 2026) – Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has called for greater regional unity, strategic diplomacy and economic diversification as Eastern Caribbean countries confront mounting pressure to phase out their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes.

Delivering the keynote address at the 7th Annual Investment Migration Round Table in Grenada on Thursday, November 19, under the theme “Define. Defend. Deliver.”, Premier Brantley warned that decisions being taken now would have far-reaching implications for the region’s economic future and the livelihoods of thousands of Caribbean families.

“Investment migration stands at a critical crossroads. Decisions being taken now will determine the future of this industry and the socio-economic prospects of thousands of Caribbean families who may never have attended a conference like this one and who may not even understand what investment migration means,” he stated.

Premier Brantley highlighted the importance of CBI revenues to regional economies, noting that they provide critical funding for healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure and social programmes, while generating employment and supporting construction, tourism, professional services and local businesses.

He cautioned that the proposed phase-out, for which the European Commission has requested a June 1, 2028 deadline, would leave countries with limited time to replace a significant source of development financing.

“I understand the difficult choices facing our governments. Visa-free travel for our people matters. Banking relationships matter. Remittances matter. Our people’s livelihoods matter. But understanding the pressure does not require us to pretend that the outcome is a triumph.

“The truth is that the OECS is being asked to dismantle a critical source of development finance before we have built a credible replacement. The European Commission’s June communication requested a phase-out by 1 June 2028. What began as roughly two years is now, from this gathering, barely eighteen months away. Some of us cannot complete a government procurement process in eighteen months, yet we are expected to reconstruct entire economies and find development finance from alternative sources in that space of time. Eighteen months. 547 days. One only has to say it to realize the absurdity of what is being demanded of us,” he remarked.

Calling for a coordinated regional response, Premier Brantley urged the five affected OECS countries to jointly negotiate a minimum five-year transition period, supported by meaningful European investment in renewable energy, skills development, connectivity and productive enterprise.

“We must accept that lamenting over spilt milk will not replenish the bottle. We must now defend our interests through a practical agenda. First, the five countries should jointly seek a minimum five-year transition, secured through a clearly negotiated timetable.”

He also encouraged governments to strengthen relationships with existing economic citizens and pursue opportunities for further investment, philanthropy and business partnerships

On economic diversification, the Premier identified renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, creative industries and international education as areas requiring urgent attention. He stressed that governments must move beyond identifying opportunities and establish clear financing plans, timelines and measurable targets.

He also urged financial institutions to support productive businesses, governments to simplify investment processes and investment migration service providers to broaden their expertise and explore international markets.

Premier Brantley challenged delegates to consider the broader economic and development priorities that must guide the region’s long-term progress.

“Our duty is to ensure that the Caribbean’s future remains larger than any single industry. Define the challenge honestly. Defend our interests collectively and intelligently. Deliver the investment, institutions and opportunities our people need.

“We of these Caribbean islands used our intellect and imagination to pioneer this migration investment industry which has now become global. We can bring that same intellect and imagination to the next stage of our regional development. Our duty is to ensure that the Caribbean’s future remains larger than any single industry,” he stated.

He called for a renewed focus on broadening the region’s economic base and pursuing development opportunities that will secure long-term prosperity for Caribbean people.

END

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