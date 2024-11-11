Powell’s century leads CCC to two-wicket win over Barbados Pride

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian opening batsman Kieran Powell scored his tenth List A hundred to lead the Combined Campuses and Colleges to their first win of the 2024 CG United Super50 Cup on Friday 8 November.

Powell hit 102 off just 87 balls including 10 fours and three sixes to lead the CCC in a successful chase of Barbados’ 265, reaching 267-8 with five overs in hand.

He was supported by Shaqkere Parris who hit 44 while Jonathan Drakes and captain Shamarh Brooks contributed solidly to the successful chase with 35 and 33, respectively.

Chemar Holder bowled with good pace on his way to 3-58 from his 10 overs while Jomel Warrican took 2-57 from his 10 overs.

Earlier, the Pride posted 264-7 from their 50 overs.

Kevin Wickham was the top scorer for Barbados with 65 while Zachary McCaskie and Leniko Boucher also got fifties with 53 and 52, respectively.

Akeem Jordan bagged 3-49 from 10 overs while Romario Greaves took 2-47 from his full quota of overs.

Full Scores:

Barbados Pride 264-7 off 50 overs (Kevin Wickham 65, Zachary McCaskie 53, Leniko Boucher 52, Kemar Smith 32*, Akeem Jordan 3-49, Romario Greaves 2-47)

Combined Campuses and Colleges 267-8 off 45 overs(Kieran Powell 102, Shaqkere Parris 44, Jonathan Drakes 35, Shamarh Brooks 33, Chemar Holder 3-58, Jomel Warrican 2-57).