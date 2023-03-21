Powell hits terrific century as Leewards record amazing win

Story Credit: West Indies Cricket

A superb century from Kieran Powell lifted Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a great come-from-behind victory over Barbados Pride on the third day of the third round of matches in the West Indies Championship on Friday.

Starting the day chasing a victory target of 247, Powell top-scored with 104 as the Leewards reached 247-8 to win by two wickets at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday. The experienced left-hander faced 109 balls and struck 11 boundaries and three sixes. His knock was the backbone of the historic run chase as he added a match-winning partnership of 120 with skipper Jahmar Hamilton, who made a crucial 55 off 70 balls with seven boundaries.

The match was set on Thursday when the Leewards bowled their way back from the brink of defeat. Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the talisman with 11 wickets in the match as the Leewards rebounded from a first innings deficit of 168 to bowl out the Bajans for 78 and set-up the remarkable run chase. He then had the honor of hitting the winning run when he smashed a boundary over long off to record the close victory.