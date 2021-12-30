Postage stamp of Nevis’ Newest Centenarian Goes Viral
By: Staff Writer
Nevis’ newest Centenarian, Gwendolyn Clarke has been trending on Instagram. Birthday greetings have been pouring in since a photo of her Postage Stamp was shared by a verified Account, Because of Them, two days ago.
The post which is captioned, “This is absolutely beautiful. Happy 100th birthday, Ms. Clarke”, has over thirty-five thousand likes and over three hundred comments.
Clarke celebrated her 100th Birthday on Monday 20th December, 2021. She is the fourth Centenarian to be honoured with a stamp issue.
Nathan Sutton, Mary Browne and Eliza Liburd Jeffers are other other three, who were honoured with a stamp issue.
Some of the Comments on the post are:
“My country represents centenarians well”
“Wish I could purchase her stamps”
“Happy birthday Queen Clarke. Congratulations”
Honouring Centenarians with a stamp issue serves as a salute to those of Golden age, to make their presence felt and remembered.
This initiative is a historical moment in the lives of our esteemed Nevisian elderly persons. These centenarians give us hope and inspiration to push forward to “innovate to recover”, for our services touch all age groups; besides they have all made their mark in the development of our society and should not go unnoticed. It is my view that this act is an innovative way to join other segments of our society to show honour and respect to an important age group.Hon. Spencer Brand