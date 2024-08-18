Popular Artiste Shot, killed early Sunday morning in Molineux

Police in St Kitts are investigating a fatal early-morning shooting on Sunday.

Popular artiste, Krami “Imark” O’loughlin was gunned down sometime after 5:00 AM in Molineux.

Known for songs like Starlife, Legendary, Big Guns, Top Dawg and Big Dreams, Imark was pronounced dead at the scene.

This tragic incident takes St Kitts and Nevis’ murder toll to 24.

Up to press time, no suspects were in police custody. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.

More details will be provided as they become available.