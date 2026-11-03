Police Urge Caution As E-bikes And E-scooters Become More Common On Public Roads

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is concerned about the increasing presence of electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric scooters (e-scooters) on public roads and the dangers associated with their unsafe use. Although these devices offer a convenient means of transportation, irresponsible riding can place riders, pedestrians and other road users at serious risk.



Of particular concern are excessive speed, unpredictable movements through traffic, riding against the flow of traffic, inadequate lighting, and failure to wear protective gear. Their small size can make riders difficult for motorists to see, particularly at junctions and at night. Riders are also especially vulnerable to serious injury in a collision, while riding on sidewalks or through crowded pedestrian areas creates additional hazards.



The Police urge riders to obey traffic signals and signs, travel in the correct direction, maintain a safe speed, and avoid weaving between vehicles. Riders should wear properly fitted helmets, ensure their devices have effective brakes and appropriate lights and reflectors, and avoid using mobile phones while riding. Parents and guardians are urged to exercise close supervision and prevent children from using these devices in road conditions beyond their ability to navigate safely. Motorists should remain alert, allow adequate clearance when passing, and check carefully for riders before turning or opening vehicle doors.



Draft legislation is currently being reviewed to establish a framework to regulate the use of e-bikes and e-scooters. Further information on the proposed requirements will be communicated as the legislative process advances. In the meantime, all road users are urged to exercise caution, act responsibly, and show consideration for others. Road safety is a shared responsibility.

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