POLICE RECOVER CANNABIS CONTRABAND AT SOUTHEAST PENINSULA

The Police are investigating a large quantity of cannabis that was recovered on April 6th, 2025, at the Major’s Bay area of the Southeast Peninsula on St. Kitts.

Acting on information received, officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the RoyalSt. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) visited the scene. The executed search resulted in the location of thirty-eight (38) packages of compressed vegetable material, later confirmed to be cannabis. No one has been held accountable for the find.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the contraband was taken into custody along with other items of evidential value. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. RSCNPF encourages anyone with information relevant to this or any other criminal matter to contact the nearest Police station.

