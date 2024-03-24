Police Probing Bar Robbery in Stoney Grove

The police in Charlestown are probing a robbery at Oasis Bar and Lounge located in Stoney Grove, Nevis.

According to reports, (2) masked assailants armed with guns entered the establishment sometime after 11 pm and demanded cash.

The masked assailants stole a sum of cash from the register and then fled the scene. No one was injured during the robbery.

According to the police crime report, the Crime Scene was processed and some items of evidential value were collected.

However, no arrests have been made thus far.

“If anyone has any information about this or any other criminal acts, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.”

