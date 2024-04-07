POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO SEPARATE SHOOTINGS THAT LEFT 2 DEAD, 1 WOUNDED

Authorities are investigating two (2) separate shooting incidents that occurred on St. Kitts that claimed the lives of two (2) males and left one (1) injured.

The first homicide took place at the Basseterre Bus and Ferry Terminal between the hours of 11:30PM on April 6th, 2024, and 12AM on April 7th, 2024.

According to the police, having responded to the reports of a shooting, they observed thirty-three (33)-year-old Alex Harris of Challengers Village, St. Kitts, sitting motionless in a chair. Initial investigations indicate that Harris was shot by a single armed assailant. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hours later, a second homicide occurred at a bar on Main Street in Parson’s Village between 1:30AM and 2:30AM on April 7th, 2024. When police arrived on the scene, the body of thirty-seven (37)-year-old Rashiel James of Middle Island, St. Kitts, was laying motionless on the ground.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a single masked and armed assailant entered the establishment and opened fire. James and thirty (30)-year-old Leshawn Hazel of Main Street, Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, both sustained injuries during the attack. Hazel was struck in one of his legs and was transported via ambulance to the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineaux and then to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre where he was subsequently warded. James succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Both crime scenes were processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and some items of evidential value were taken into custody. The general public will be kept appropriately informed of the investigations’ developments as they progress. Should anyone have any information about these or any other criminal incidents, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707. Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force

The latest homicides took St Kitts and Nevis’ 2024 murder toll to 8.