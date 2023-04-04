POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
Local News

POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (RSCNPF)
At about 9:55 am on Apr 4, 2023, the Police responded to a report of a shooting at SOHO Village, Basseterre. Upon arrival, they met the lifeless body of 18 years old Zion Huggins of Soho.

Investigations revealed that Huggins was in his yard when he was approached by a group of men, he attempted to run away and was shot in the process.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene. The scene was processed by the crime scene unit and items of evidential value were recovered.

The Police condemn these acts of violence and call upon citizens to assist the Police to bring the perpetrators to justice. You can do so by providing anything information you may have on this or any other crime, anonymously by calling the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468.

Any information you provide will be kept in strict confidence.

