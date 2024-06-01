Breaking News

Police Investigating Early Morning Assault in St. Peters

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The authorities are investigating an assault that occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday morning, (May 31, 2024), in the St. Peters area.

According to reports, an armed male assailant approached a man and a woman who were sitting inside a parked vehicle and physically assaulted the man and sexually assaulted his the woman.

Both individuals received medical treatment at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The Police request that anyone with information about the incident come forward to assist with the investigation.

