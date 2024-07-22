Police Conduct Vehicle Check Point Operations in Division A to Enhance Road Safety

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 21, 2024 – In a concerted effort to bolster road safety and ensure compliance with traffic regulations, officers from Police units in Division A conducted a series of Vehicle Check Point Operations on Friday, July 19, 2024. These operations were strategically carried out at various locations and times within the division, targeting violators and reinforcing the importance of safe driving practices.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Operations Directorate with the primary objective of identifying and addressing traffic violations that compromise the safety of road users. Officers engaged in thorough inspections of vehicles to ensure adherence to safety standards, including the proper use of seat belts, functional and appropriate lighting, and compliance with licensing and insurance requirements.

During the operations, several infractions were identified and dealt with accordingly. Violations included instances of excessive tint on windows and windscreens, unlicensed drivers, expired vehicle license, and non-compliance with seat belt regulations. Drivers found in breach of the law were issued traffic tickets and educated on the critical role that adherence to traffic regulations plays in preventing accidents and safeguarding lives. Over one hundred (100) traffic tickets were issued.

Head of the Directorate, ACP Travis Rogers commended the officers for their diligence and professionalism during the operations. He emphasized the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s commitment to maintaining safe roadways and urged all motorists to adhere to traffic laws. “Our goal is to ensure that our roads are safe for all users. These operations are not just about enforcement but also about education and prevention. We appeal to the public to cooperate with law enforcement and to prioritize road safety at all times,” he stated.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will continue to conduct similar operations regularly as part of its ongoing efforts to promote a culture of safety and compliance. The public is encouraged to report any traffic-related concerns to the nearest police station or through the Police Force’s official communication channels.

