POLICE CHARGE TWO MORE WITH MURDER

The Police have arrested and charged twenty-four (24)-year-old Iniajii ‘Hollie’ Henry, of Shadwell and twenty-six (26)- year-old Jahvin ‘Pony’ Lake of Shadwell, each on two (2) warrants for the offence of Murder. The criminal acts were committed on November 22nd, 2023, at Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, and resulted in the deaths of twenty-three (23)-year-old Lequani James and twenty-four (24)-year-old Kevin Collins, both of Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s.

Mr Henry and Mr Lake were charged at the Basseterre Police Station on December 14th, 2023. Their charges follow the two (2) Murder charges that were laid against Shomari Hanley on December 13th, 2023, at the Basseterre Police Station.

