BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 08, 2023 (RSCNPF): On Thursday, April 06, 2023, Police formally arrested and charged Skamalj Dickenson of Stapleton Village for the murder of Shanquille Walters of the same address.

The offence took place on April 04, 2023, at Stapleton Village.

Dickenson was taken before a District ‘A’ Magistrate and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

