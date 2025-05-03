Police Charge Man With Two Counts Of Rape

The Police have laid two (2) charges of Rape against a man on St. Kitts. The offences were committed on March 23rd, 2024, and between April 1st and 26th, 2024.

The offender was charged at the Tabernacle Police Station on May 2nd, 2025.

— 30 —

NB: The provisions outlined in the Offences Against the Person Act, CAP 4.21 Part XVI, Section 73, restrict the publication of the identity of individuals charged with offences listed in Section 72 (2).

Related