PM Drew Sets the Record Straight on Bradshaw Museum Investments

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2024 (PMO)– Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has firmly refuted misleading statements by former Prime Minister Timothy Harris regarding the Bradshaw Museum project.

During his wrap-up of the 2025 Appropriation Bill debate, the Prime Minister highlighted contradictions in Timothy Harris’s claims and presented factual evidence to set the record straight.

Specifically, the Prime Minister pointed to a 2015 article from Nevis Pages, [found here-https://www.sknis.gov.kn/2024/12/20/appropriation-2025-bill-2024-passed-i nto-law-in-st-kitts-and-nevis-parliament/] where Timothy Harris, then Prime Minister, announced his administration’s intent to convert the residence of the Federation’s first National Hero, Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, into a museum and national heritage site. Despite this public commitment, no significant progress was made on the project during Harris’s tenure. “Timothy Harris announced this initiative in 2015, but after seven years in office, no meaningful progress was made. The people deserve better,” expressed Prime Minister Drew.

“The member from number seven claimed $14 million has been spent on this project by my administration. That is a blatant lie,” Prime Minster Drew declared and furthered to clarify that his administration has invested under $1 million to stabilize the Bradshaw residence, ensuring the preservation of this historic structure while planning for its responsible development into a national museum. “The stabilization work was essential to protect the site, and we are doing this transparently and responsibly,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister went on to speak on the importance of the Bradshaw Museum in preserving the legacy of the Federation’s first National Hero and providing a cultural and educational resource for future generations. “This project is about honoring our history and the contributions of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is also about ensuring accountability and proper use of public funds.”

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in all government projects. “The people deserve to know the truth, not political propaganda designed to mislead,” he asserted, and called on citizens to reject misinformation and focus on the facts.

