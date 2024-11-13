Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project Complete, Creating a Mecca for Leisure, Business, and Entertainment on Nevis



NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 12, 2024)- The completion of the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project, located west of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, has transformed Nevis’ premier beachfront area into a mecca for business, leisure, and entertainment for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike.

During a recently-held ceremony to mark the occasion, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Mr. John Hanley celebrated the accomplishment as a testament to 16 months of dedicated work. Mr. Hanley praised the collaborative efforts that have gone into transforming Pinney’s Beach into a welcoming, vibrant destination for all.

Project Manager Mr. Michael Perkins said the project began in December 2022 and was successfully completed ahead of schedule in August 2024. With a contract cost of USD $3.3 million, a major portion was allocated to state-of-the-art smart lighting and electronic systems, ensuring that the site remains safe, well-lit, and technologically advanced. This endeavor was made possible through the valued partnership of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Nevis Island Administration.

“The idea with all the touches, the colors, and the landscaping was to create a destination,” explained Perkins. “Whether it’s Sunday after church, a weekend gathering, or a weekday escape, this space was designed as a safe and attractive environment for our community to enjoy.”

(l-r) Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration and His Excellency Michael Lin, Republic of China (Taiwan)’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis (r), cut the ribbon to signal the completion of the Pinney’s Beach Enhancement Project

His Excellency Michael Lin, Republic of China (Taiwan)’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis expressed his pride in supporting this unique eco-tourism project.

“We are turning Pinney’s Beach to be as practical as it is beautiful, ensuring the ease and comfort for all who visit. Moreover safety and innovation take center stage here with street lighting and expanded CCTv coverage. Our aim is to ensure that everyone can enjoy Pinney’s beach with peace of mind.

“Every part of the facility, from drainage to round-off systems, has been carefully crafted to create a harmonious whole. These essential upgrades will help this area weather the storms for generations to come,” said Ambassador Lin.

He noted that, with phases one and two, ROC Taiwan has contributed nearly US $6 million to the project.

Premier and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Mark Brantley, expressed pride in the success of the project and the partnerships that made it possible.

“It makes me proud to see what we, as Nevisians, have achieved for the benefit of all of us. This end product, achieved through diplomacy and collaboration, is something we can all be satisfied with. I invite everyone to come enjoy this beautiful space, to gather here with family and friends, and make lasting memories.”

The newly upgraded Pinney’s Beach area welcomes visitors and the Nevisian community to experience the island’s enhanced beachfront- a beacon of beauty, safety, and community pride.

END