Sports Photo Highlights of St Kitts and Nevis at CARIFTA 51 Opening Ceremony Last updated: 2024/04/02 at 8:58 AM Pulse Administrator Published April 2, 2024 Share 0 Min Read SHARE St Kitts and Nevis was represented at CARIFTA 51 by a 24-member contingent. Here are a few photos of the team members during the opening ceremony. Photo Credit: The Office of the Prime Minister Grenada and CARIFTA GAMES. Share this Article Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Copy Link Print Share Previous Article BATH, NEWTOWN, CAYON & CONAREE EARN PRE-EASTER WINS Next Article Grenadian swimmer wins bronze at Carifta Aquatics after losing father Additional Products Microsoft 365 Business Professional$15.99 / per monthAdd to cart WordPress WordPress Basic$9.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Online Store$28.99 / per monthAdd to cart Email Marketing Email Marketing Pro$29.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Business$9.99 / per monthAdd to cart