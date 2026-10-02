Phil Jones to strengthen regulation of Nevis’ Online Gaming Industry

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (October 2, 2026)– The Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) has designated Mr. Phil Jones as Regulator, Online Gaming, in recognition of the sector’s growing importance and continued expansion. He will lead efforts to maintain the robust supervisory and regulatory framework for the industry.

Mr. Jones previously held responsibility for both international banking and online gaming regulation and formally handed over responsibility for international banking to Miss Marie-Grace Michel on October 1, 2026. During his tenure overseeing international banking, Mr. Jones helped to establish a strong foundation for the sector.

With online gaming now his primary portfolio, the change will allow Mr. Jones to devote greater attention to its effective supervision, including oversight of the supervisory framework established under the Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance and compliance with the applicable requirements.

The greater emphasis on online gaming comes as the industry continues to expand and as Nevis prepares for increased international scrutiny and oversight of its international financial services sector ahead of the fifth-round Mutual Evaluation. Strengthening supervisory capacity is critical to ensuring that Nevis remains responsive to evolving international standards and expectations.

Mr. Jones will continue to work closely with the Nevis Online Gaming Authority, drawing on his regulatory background to strengthen oversight and ensure the industry operates within the established legal framework.

The FSRC Nevis Branch will continue to maintain effective supervision of the jurisdiction’s financial services sector and uphold the standards required under the applicable laws and regulations.

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