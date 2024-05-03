PENSION PAYMENTS FOR GOVERNMENT AUXILIARY EMPLOYEES (GAEs) TO COMMENCE IN JULY, 2024

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 02, 2024 (SKNIS) – Come July 2024, Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) in St. Kitts and Nevis will begin to receive their earned pension payments, as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the leadership of Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, fulfils yet another pledge made to the people.

The honourable prime minister made the announcement during the May 02, 2024, Sitting of the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that the Pension Reform Task Force continues to perform its duties to ensure a pension is paid to all GAE’s. The committee prioritised the pension payments to GAEs who exited the government system prior to December 31, 2024.

Dr. Drew remarked that the payment of pensions to GAEs was a vision and commitment made from the onset of his administration.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew poses with GAEs at June, 2023 event at NEMA

“In less than two years since I became prime minister, my Cabinet colleagues and I were able to bring together the framework for the operationalisation of pension payments, and Madame Speaker, we are at the point where we can now say from the task force, and from the Actuary, that the payments will begin in July of 2024,” said Prime Minister Drew, who indicated that this measure will benefit thousands of persons in the Federation.



Government Auxiliary Employees must be at least 62 years old and have contributed a minimum of fifteen years of service to be eligible for a pension.



Prime Minister Drew also reminded the nation that in 2021, the end-of-tenure gratuity that rewarded this classification of workers for their years of outstanding service was discontinued by the former administration. However, under Prime Minister Drew’s leadership, the payments were restored and the workers were presented with their monies during a ceremony in June 2023.

To further protect and ensure financial stability for Government Auxiliary Employees and other public sector workers after retirement, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis introduced a new Contributory Pension Plan in December 2023. The plan is designed to benefit all Government Auxiliary Employees, as well as those who have been employed by the Government since May 18, 2012.

The Contributory Pension Plan entails a three (3) percent pension contribution.

