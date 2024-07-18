Charlestown, Nevis – July 17, 2024: Patrick Howell Jr., 29 yrs. of

Cane Garden, Nevis, appeared before High Court Judge His Lordship Patrick Thompson Jr. in the Nevis Circuit of the High Court, where he was sentenced for a series of crimes for which he was previously convicted.

Patrick Howell Jr. was initially charged on July 20, 2021, for the

murder of Travis Clarke in Nevis, along with the offenses of robbery and larceny, all committed on July 16, 2021. Howell has now been sentenced as follows:

Larceny: Two (2) years imprisonment.

Robbery: Nine (9) years imprisonment.

Murder: Thirty-four and a half (34 1/2) years imprisonment.

The sentences for larceny and robbery are to run concurrently with the sentence for murder, reflecting the gravity of Howell’s crimes and their impact on the community.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force commends the efforts of all officers involved in bringing this case to a successful conclusion and reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule

of law and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.

RSCNPF #JusticeServed #CommunitySafety

PATRICK HOWELL JR. SENTENCED TO FORTY-FIVE AND A HALF (45 ½) YEARS IN PRISON

Charlestown, Nevis – July 17, 2024: Patrick Howell Jr., 29 yrs. of

Cane Garden, Nevis, appeared before High Court Judge His Lordship Patrick Thompson Jr. in the Nevis Circuit of the High Court, where he was sentenced for a series of crimes for which he was previously convicted.

Patrick Howell Jr. was initially charged on July 20, 2021, for the

murder of Travis Clarke in Nevis, along with the offenses of robbery and larceny, all committed on July 16, 2021. Howell has now been sentenced as follows:

Larceny: Two (2) years imprisonment.

Robbery: Nine (9) years imprisonment.

Murder: Thirty-four and a half (34 1/2) years imprisonment.

The sentences for larceny and robbery are to run concurrently with the sentence for murder, reflecting the gravity of Howell’s crimes and their impact on the community.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force commends the efforts of all officers involved in bringing this case to a successful conclusion and reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.