PASTOR CUMBERBATCH ATTENDS INTERNATIONAL BASIC CHAPLAIN TRAINING COURSE.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 3, 2024. The Royal St. Christopher- Nevis Police Force is happy to announce that our Force Chaplain, Pastor Ericson Cumberbatch, attended the International Basic Chaplain Training Course Hosted by Trinidad & Tobago Defense Force. The course ran from July 22 to August 2, 2024.

This significant program, aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of various service personnel, was led by four Retired US Army Chaplains (Colonels): Dr. Ron Huggler, Rick Huggler, Richard Bower, and Brian Watson, all prominent members of the International Association of Evangelical Chaplains.

The course brought together 24 dedicated participants from diverse sectors, including the Army, Police, Prison, Fire, Coast Guard, Air Guard, and Social Services. Representing the nations of Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago, these participants came from a variety of religious backgrounds, including Christian, Muslim, and Hindu faiths. The facilitation of this enlightening course was expertly handled by Lieutenant Kwamie Clark, Chaplain of the Trinidad & Tobago Defense Force.

Over the last two days of the course, participants shared their plans on how they intend to implement the principles learned during the course, showcasing their commitment to applying these valuable insights in their respective Forces. This collaborative and inclusive approach underscores the importance of interfaith understanding and cooperation in enhancing community and service operations.

The Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force congratulates Pastor Cumberbatch on his successful completion of this course and looks forward to the positive impact this training will have on our organization.