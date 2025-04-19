General Information

Parade of Athletes Highlights CARIFTA Games Opening Ceremony

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
By: Tito Chapman

PORT-OF-SPAIN, TRINIDDAD AND TOBAGO; FRIDAY APRIL 18, 2025 – The official opening ceremony of the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships and the 2025 Carifta Aquatic Championships, took place at the Haseley Crawford Stadium on Friday afternoon, April 18, 2025, under the theme “Igniting Passion, Fueling Dreams”.

The joint opening ceremony of the 52nd Carifta Track and Field Championships and the 38th Carifta Aquatics Championships marked a historic moment.

St. Kitts and Nevis was among the 28 countries represented.

Swimmers Skyla Connor, Troy Nisbett and sprinter, Jaylen Bennett were the athletes that participated in the parade.

Troy Nisbett and Jaylen Bennett flag bearers for St Kitts and Nevis
Team Unstoppable SKN
Team St Kitts and Nevis

