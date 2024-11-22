Panorama Event Shines Bright with The Cable and First Federal Cooperative Credit Union as Title Sponsors

The SKNCC is thrilled to unveil The Cable and First Federal Cooperative Credit Union as the illustrious Title Sponsors for the Panorama event!

In a landmark ceremony, Yarayni Morton from The Cable and Sonja Fyfield-Hazel of First Federal Cooperative Credit Unionhanded over their sponsorship contributions to Cartel Forde, Chair of the Panorama Sub-Committee, and Clement “Monarch” Ogarro, Director of the SKNNCC Secretariat.

This extraordinary collaboration between two esteemed companies epitomises their shared vision for the advancement of Panorama and the enrichment of our cultural heritage.

Panorama is not just an event; it is a vibrant celebration of the spirit and creativity that define the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This annual gathering of steelpan enthusiasts and performers is a cornerstone of our cultural heritage, highlighting the artistry and dedication of our musicians. The promotion of pan music through Panorama plays a crucial role in preserving and nurturing this unique aspect of our identity.

Mark your calendars for December 29th, the day when Panorama takes centre stage this Sugar Mas 53. Tickets are now on sale at skncarnival.com, and all are invited to witness this magnificent showcase of steelpan excellence. The passion and energy of our steelpan performers will resonate with the audience, creating an unforgettable experience.

The SKNNCC extends its heartfelt gratitude to The Cable and First Federal Cooperative Credit Union for their exceptional support. This collaboration not only emphasises their commitment to celebrating our cultural festivities but also elevates the Carnival experience for all.

Join us for an unforgettable night of music, unity, and cultural celebration at Panorama. Together, we will celebrate the vibrant heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis and the incredible talent of our steelpan musicians.