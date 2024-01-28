PAHO DONATES EEG MACHINE TO JNF HOSPITAL

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has taken a significant step in supporting the healthcare system of St. Kitts and Nevis by donating an Electroencephalogram (EEG) Machine to the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). This vital contribution, made on January 25, will greatly improve the hospital’s ability to diagnose and manage neurological and mental health disorders effectively.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, expressed profound gratitude for PAHO’s generous donation.

“This machine is well-needed here in our Federation. This machine would ensure that people are diagnosed and treated better and this will contribute to what we call, of course, secure healthcare or better delivery of healthcare,” Dr. Drew remarked. He also extended special thanks to Anneke Wilson for her instrumental role in acquiring the equipment, adding, “I want to thank PAHO and Anneke Wilson, PAHO Representative, for her hard work in making sure that we could have this machine here.”

Dr. Drew, who has experience as a practising physician, highlighted the challenges previously faced in diagnosing and treating neurological conditions.

“It was, of course, impossible for them to get some of the necessary investigations that would redound in their better management and treatment,” he said, emphasising the machine’s significance in enhancing healthcare quality.

“As we seek to build out our sustainable island state and our pillars – one of them, of course, is social protection which health falls under – we are really geared towards providing universal healthcare. But not just universal healthcare, there has to be quality, equity, and accessibility for all of our people,” Dr. Drew stated. He further noted that the introduction of this advanced machinery aligns with the Federation’s goal of delivering high-quality healthcare to citizens, residents and visitors.

The donation ceremony was attended by key health officials including Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions; Lindsey Maynard, Director of Operations; Assistant Matron at the JNF General Hospital, Sandra Lestrod-Caines; Kerry Williams-Tuckett, Matron at the JNF General Hospital; Dr. Alberto Laguna, Neurologist at the JNF General Hospital; and Glenroy Blanchette, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

