OTTLEY’S ROAD FATALITY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Ottley’s, St. Kitts, along the island main road. The incident occurred on May 16th, 2024, between 5AM and 5:30AM.

Initial inquiries indicate that Audington Syder of Prickly Pear Alley, Basseterre, St. Kitts, collided with a curb wall while travelling from west to east on a motorbike. While en route to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via ambulance, Mr Syder regrettably succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The accident scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and an autopsy has been requested.

The RSCNPF expresses heartfelt condolences to those who have been negatively impacted by this incident.



