Opening of the New Law Year 2025

On Friday, 10th January 2025, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will mark the commencement of the New Law Year with its traditional Ceremonial Opening proceedings under the theme “Accessibility and Awareness -The ECSC Bridging the Gap Through Community Engagement”. This year, the host Member State is Saint Lucia, where the first scheduled sitting for the Court of Appeal for 2025 will occur.

The Ceremonial Opening in St. Kitts and Nevis will commence with a church service at the St Paul Anglican Church Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis at 8:00 a.m. followed by the procession to The Theodore L Hobson KC Court Building, Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis where the Inspection of the Guard will be conducted followed by the Special Sitting of the Court which will commence at 9.30 am. An address by the Honourable Chief Justice Mr. Mario Michel at 10.00 a.m to mark the Opening of the New Law Year.

Similar to the past four years, there will be one Special Sitting throughout the 9 Member States and Territories. The Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship The Honourable Mr. Mario Michel, will deliver the feature address, appearing live from Saint Lucia along with the Attorney General of Saint Lucia the other speakers from the various Member States and Territories of the Eastern Caribbean including Ms. Miselle O’Brien of St. Christopher and Nevis will appear and speak via the Zoom platform.

The Church Service will be streamed live on Von Radio and The Special Sitting will be streamed live to the other Member States and Territories via the Saint Lucia Information Services media platforms and social media pages to the other Member States and Territories of the OECS. It will also be live-streamed via the Court’s Website and Facebook Page, the websites and social media pages of the Government Information Services in each Member State and Territory including Nevis Newscast and SKNIS, and UWITV.

The public is encouraged to participate in the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2025 by attending either the church service or the Special Sitting or by watching and listening on the various media platforms.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The (ECSC) is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six independent states: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and three British Overseas Territories (Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat). It has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), please visit our website @ https://www.eccourts.org/ or call us at Tel: 758-457-3600

