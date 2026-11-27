By: Contributor

We’ve read the Destiny agreements. Here is what Nevis is being offered.

With the full texts finally public, it seems clear that critics’ arguments are overblown. READ IT FOR YOURSELF!

For more than a year, Destiny has been argued over by people who had not read it, because nobody could. That changed last night. The full Development Agreement and plain-language summaries of both are now online at destinyssz.com, with an email address for public feedback.

The Nevis Island Assembly holds the first reading on Monday, 30 November, and will then pause for consultation. Whatever you think of the project, the Premier deserves credit for laying it all out so clearly.

We have spent time now with those documents. Our conclusion is that, on balance, Destiny should be approved.

Start with the money, because it is more concrete than the debate has suggested. Destiny must pay the NIA US$50 million for priority projects by the end of 2031, starting with US$5 million on the day the Zone begins. The first US$10 million is earmarked for expanding Alexandra Hospital. Destiny also pays US$10,000 for every new home it sells, with no end date.

Then there are the profit shares: 10 percent of Destiny’s Zone profits to the NIA, another 10 percent to a new Nevis Island Development Fund, and 5 percent paid directly to Nevisians. The NIA can audit the books. That is unusually generous on paper. The caveat is that profits are uncertain and may be years away, and the direct payments will run on a platform and on terms Destiny sets in consultation with the NIA. Voters should treat the guaranteed payments as our salary and the profit shares as our bonus.

For young people, there is a US$1 million-a-year scholarship fund for study abroad, with a requirement to come home and work in Nevis for five years, which is a smart guard against ‘brain drain’, where graduates take the education and leave. Workers in the Zone get a 40-hour week, at least 14 days’ paid leave, sick pay, 14 weeks’ maternity leave and protection from unfair dismissal, overseen by a Labour Relations Officer appointed by both governments. There is a weak spot with hiring: the agreement says Destiny will “encourage” contractors to give Nevisians priority. Encouragement is not required – but then there will be some specialist jobs which may need external contractors.

On land, the fears have been much louder than the text justifies. Land enters the Zone only by willing sale or lease. Any public land must be swapped for land elsewhere on Nevis at least 20 per cent larger and Destiny may not buy outside the defined area. Saddle Hill Fort stays public, and beaches, heritage sites, and fishing waters stay open.

The claim that Destiny would be a country within a country simply does not survive a reading of the text. The Constitution sits above everything. Defence, foreign affairs, citizenship, immigration, and customs stay with the Federation. Every judge must be an Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court judge, national criminal law applies, and a senior police officer is stationed in the Zone. The differences: civil matters run under a separate Code of Destiny, and disputes with government go to international arbitration under English law. Arrangements like that are common in large investment agreements, but they shift power and Nevisians are right to ask about them.

One of the biggest issues is tax. The Zone and everyone in it will pay no government taxes or charges. The governments also promise not to change the law in ways that materially harm the Zone, and to allow no rival zone for ten years. Critics are right that this is a concession. But the honest comparison is not between Destiny and a taxpaying alternative. It is between Destiny and a part of Nevis that has produced almost nothing for the Treasury in living memory. Against that, guaranteed payments, profit shares and container fees at Long Point look like a good trade.

What if Destiny simply fails? The agreement requires US$250 million of investment within five and a half years. If the governments end it for failure before the end of 2030, Destiny must top its payments up to US$50 million, and Nevis holds a first claim on its land for up to US$75 million. That is strong protection in the early years. It thins out after 2030, but cracks would already have appeared.

The context matters for the federation’s economic future. Citizenship by investment, which has paid a large share of this country’s bills for four decades, is being wound down at Europe’s demand. The Premier has argued that the Federation needs investment on a new scale to replace it, and that point is hard to argue.

Destiny also commits to drawing 70 percent of its energy from non-fossil sources and acknowledges it will need Nevis’s geothermal power, giving the island’s drilling programme a large future customer.

Destiny has spent a year being judged on rumour. It deserves to be judged on its terms. On its terms, it deserves a yes.

The case is strong, but the consultation period exists for a reason.

READ IT FOR YOURSELF.

DISCLAIMER

This article was published in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. As a curation network and social media agency, we do not correct spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Consequently, the opinions expressed in that content do not necessarily reflect the views of SKN PULSE, SKN PULSE Social, or their respective sponsors and advertisers.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related